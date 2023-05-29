Please help me build a system that's compatible with my existing hardware

Existing Hardware:

GPU: GeForce GTX 980

PSU: EVGA 500W W1 100-W1-0500-KR 80+

SSD: Samsung 870 EVO SATA SSD 500GB

Case: Corsair 4000D Airflow Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX

Monitor: Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx 27" Zero-Frame WQHD 2560 x 1440 Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium | Agile-Splendor IPS | Overclock to 170Hz | Up to 0.5ms | 95% DCI-P3 | 1 x Display Port & 2 x HDMI 2.0



Items I need to purchase that need to work with my existing hardware above:

CPU

Motherboard

RAM



Additional Info:

1) Computer use: Gaming

2) Budget: I prefer to stay under $300, but I will go up to $400 if there's a significant performance increase that's worth the extra money.

3) Location: USA

4) I won't be OCing

5) Max monitor resolution: 1x monitor at 2560 x 1440

6) Plan on buying parts ASAP

7) Special features required for mobo: a.) onboard gigabit NIC; b.) an extra PCI-E x1 or better slot in case the onboard NIC is no good and I need to add my own (this slot needs to be at least two slots away from the GPU slot so the GPU doesn't block it); c.) I would prefer the mobo doesn't have bluetooth or wifi, but as long as I can disable those in the BIOS to where they don't emit electromagnetic radiation, then I don't mind.

8) OS: Windows 10 N LTSC



Any help on this is much appreciate. Thank you in advance.