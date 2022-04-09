Please Help: Lots of trouble figuring out how to choose a Standing Desk (need ASAP for chronic issues)

Please Help With the Following:

Please recommend a standing desk/configuration that's a good fit for my case (my preferences/thoughts for different factors are below). Educate me on any key factors and/or any other considerations (below). Probably no DYI (maybe if it's very economical, fast, super easy and gets me a great desk, but otherwise I'm not very handy and get overwhelmed easily over projects).

Key Factors (from my research):

Dimensions of desktop: I use a laptop w/an external 24" monitor, wireless mouse, large gaming mousepad, no external keyboard yet. Also a printer (presently on top of desk). Current (regular) desk is about 30x60" - good size for one?

I use a laptop w/an external 24" monitor, wireless mouse, large gaming mousepad, no external keyboard yet. Also a printer (presently on top of desk). Current (regular) desk is about 30x60" - good size for one? Stability: Want something that's not going to wobble when standing, and can lean on when needed. Is wobbling a big issue for upscale desks? I heard of 4 leg desks, but is it necessary?

Want something that's not going to wobble when standing, and can lean on when needed. Is wobbling a big issue for upscale desks? I heard of 4 leg desks, but is it necessary? Height range: I'm 5'9 - want to ergonomically stand, having my eyes/head and shoulders/hands in proper position, and to lower to proper sitting height.

I'm 5'9 - want to ergonomically stand, having my eyes/head and shoulders/hands in proper position, and to lower to proper sitting height. Motor: I've read that "dual motors" seems to be optimal

I've read that "dual motors" seems to be optimal Return policy/Service: I really hope the desk works for my needs, but in case it doesn't or I need a diff one, I want to be able to have some time to try it and return for free/easy without hassle.

I really hope the desk works for my needs, but in case it doesn't or I need a diff one, I want to be able to have some time to try it and return for free/easy without hassle. Electronics: Want ease/convenience of use (switch to my set optimum standing/sitting w. 1button, arrows to adjust if needed etc.). Something smooth, reliable.

Want ease/convenience of use (switch to my set optimum standing/sitting w. 1button, arrows to adjust if needed etc.). Something smooth, reliable. Top Material: Heard of wood, laminate - What's the diff. between them all?

Heard of wood, laminate - What's the diff. between them all? Accessories: I've seen so many listed - no idea which I need on there:

- Obviously some outlet(s) or some kind of power access.

- Probably some cable management for stuff on desk - want neatness/organization.

- Probably some hole(s) to run wires through.

- Not sure how important keyboard tray is(?)

- Do I need an extra stand for monitor - or can I just extend it on its "neck"?

- Anything else? Click to expand...

Weight Capacity: Is this really an issue with a computer desk?

Is this really an issue with a computer desk? Budget: I was hoping to be under $1K, but given its potential to be key in improving life in my case, I can be flexible.

I was hoping to be under $1K, but given its potential to be key in improving life in my case, I can be flexible. Other: Considering eventually getting a small treadmill to put under (maybe in future, if easier to walk than stand), so want a desk that has space there.

my neck/spinal symptoms (aches, cracks, neurological). This makes it insanely hard to be productive (ironically, including researching standing desks) [and also keeps me away from any gaming].For this reason, I desperately need to figure out which desk to purchase, so it can hopefully let me use the computer normally (while I try to fix my issues on a long-term level) .I appreciate any guidance!