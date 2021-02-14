Please help! I have an issue with a Steam/Origin game!

Hello all, I will cut right to the chase. I bought my girlfriend the premium editions of both Battlefields 4 and 1. I did this through steam and so she had to link her Origin account after the fact to play with me, I purchased the games on origin originally. Battlefield 1 works flawlessly but battlefield 4 does not. For whatever reason, Steam and Origin seem to disagree about whether or not she actually owns premium. Both launchers display the game and title card of "Battlefield 4 Premium Edition" but after clicking install in the steam launcher and completing the installation, the origin launcher still only has the "download" option available. For reference, BF1 installed through Steam just fine and can be launched from both platforms. When you click play in Steam, the game will launch as the NON premium edition and will glitch and crash the moment she enters a game. In the "store" tab in the game all of the DLC's say OWNED though. She cannot even launch the game from the Origin launcher as the only option available is, again, just "download." When you click it it errors out and says "Battlefield 4 Premium Edition is not installed on this PC, please install it." I am at my wits end with this nonsense. I can prove that I purchased the game and its premium content. I gifted it to her on Steam not too long ago. It even REGISTERS as the premium edition but she can not access those items in game and the entire thing just seems to be corrupted and buggy. I tried validating local files TWICE, both before and after a total uninstallation and reinstallation. Nothing has worked. I am not sure what to do about this. Does anybody have any suggestions? Has anybody had any issues with such things before? I would love some help.



Thanks!!