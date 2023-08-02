Please don't laugh, I need a new graphics card

I'll skip the editorial. The last game I played was COD-MW. For someone who doesn't game much (any more) my Radeon RX570 let me play it at what I considered an acceptable level. Yes, I can feel you all cringing right now.

I miss the heyday when (great) FPS games were coming out 3 times year. The reason I've stayed behind the curve is because I just don't see why I should invest in a "great" card when it might only be used on 1 game a year. But I digress...

I'm looking for something around $700, preferably AMD. Obviously from what you've read I don't need anything bleeding-edge, I'd just like something that will perform decently.


AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (32gb Ram) on a Gen 4 capable Asus Mobo
 
RX570 still works fine, I have one too - although I moved it to an offline Windows 7 machine for older games. 6950XT for $600 is one hell of a card, but if you have a Microcenter near you they have 7900XT models in store that are $699.

What resolution do you play at? What is your target fps? You might be better served by grabbing something like a 6750XT and bumping your CPU up to a 5800X3D.
 
