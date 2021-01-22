Please confirm/refute several statements about RAM

Just in case: 99% that my future CPU will be AMD Ryzen 5000 [Zen 3]; I know what the Infinity Fabric and Coupled Mode are

; my PC usage scenario is 50/50 (gaming/office)

Single stick dual-rank RAM is faster than a single stick single-rank CPUs perform best when their memory controllers access to 2 ranks per channel (i.e. 4 ranks in total) and this can be achieved by 2 single stick dual-rank RAM modules Are there any requirements to the motherboard from the dual-rank RAM modules support perspective? I mean not the clock rate compatibility here, but the RAM dual-rank technology compatibility with MoBo. High-performance RAM uses factory overclocking feature (XMP profiles in BIOS). Is it true that both CPU and MoBo should support the MAX clock rate set in XMP (= Profile #2 settings)? To extend RAM lifetime is it possible (and does it make sense at all) to use middle-level profile (XMP Profile #1) for regular work (office apps, browser) and high-level profile (XMP Profile #2) for gaming? Addition to point #4: I've heard that the "MoBo clocks should be equal to those of the RAM" rule of a thumb was valid in the past, when RAM connected to CPU via the Front Side Bus/Northbridge Chipset. In modern days, when CPU/RAM are connected directly via QPI, this rule makes no sense, as MoBo automatically decreases RAM clocks (if they're too high) to those of MoBo itself or of the CPU (whichever MAX clock rate is lower). Is this true or the gossip?

