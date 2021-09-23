Please check my proposed water setup.

EK Quantum Magnitude 11XX Full Nickel

EK Quantum Vector FTW3 RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB - Nickel + Plexi

EK Quantum Vector FTW3 RTX 3080/3090 Active Backplate D-RGB - Plexi

EK Classic DP Side PCO11D G1 D-RGB + DDC 4.2 PWM

EK Quantum Torque HDC14 Black Nickel (x16)

EK -AF Extender 8mm M-F G1/4 - Black Nickel (x2)

EK Quantum Torque Rotary 90° - Black Nickel (x4)

EK Coolstream XE360 (Triple)

EK Coolstream Classic PE360

EK CryoFuel Clear 1000ml

EK ATX Bridging Plug

EK Cable Pump Testing adapter

Would anyone be able to look at my build and the EK parts chosen and to verify if you think this would all be compatible and feasible for my build. And if you can suggest anything else to purchase for improvement or reliability, please do so.My current system I already own is:EVGA SuperNova P2 1000WAsus Z390 STRIX-Ei9-9900KEVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra2x8GB Trident Z 3600 C14I am looking to cool the CPU and the GPU (non-vertical).The case I will use is a LianLi O11 XL Dynamic with 6x Corsair LL120 Fans and Corsair Commander Pro, and Lighting Node Pro. I will be using Barrow or Bykski chrome plated copper metal rigid tubing pre bent.The EK parts for the water loop I have chosen are:In this video below will be the sort of watercooling setup I aiming to achieve in terms of looks:Please let me know if you think the EK parts chosen above and my PC system specs listed above are compatible to achieve a similar watercooling build like in the linked youtube video. Thank You.