Please advise me to current display technology and a new monitor to get...

TL;DR What's the best monitors that are glossy right now? Budget 300 to 700$I've been out of the game for a while. Last year I upgraded my 2012 rig to a 12600k, 32gb ram, and recently got a 4070 RTXHowever my monitor is still a 2x 1080P 60HZ DELL IPS from 2010. One good thing about my monitor though is it's Glossy!I briefly tried to find a Glossy monitor today and could only find Matte displays. I really prefer Glossy...I'm also not familiar with any of the current technology or trends. Is OLED finally a thing that's affordable? Should I try out a curved or ultrawide? Is IPS still the best? Should I go for high refresh rate?I mostly just do Music Production on my rig now and play around in Blender and Cinema4D and After Effects. However I don't really NEED color accuracy, a wide display may help though but I could always just use 2x of whatever I get.I really want to get back into playing games regularly again, so definitely thinking about a high refresh rate monitor...are there any Glossy monitors today that are good? I've stayed at 1080P All this time cause It was easiest to run gamesBut now I have a 4070 RTX, and I hear of "Variable Refresh Rate" technology and "DLSS" technology which allows them to run the games smoother / better or so I'm thinking of going 1440p or higher.My old monitor is: Dell S2415HThis is how glossy it is[Not my picture] My display however is in controller lighting so I have no reflections...Are there any displays today that are glossy? lol