Please advise me on Windows upgrade, recovery burning, dual booting

I recently bought a refurbished Latitude 7310 from Dell Financial Services. It came to me with Windows 10 on an SSD. A green sticker on the bottom implies it was actually refurbished by FedEx.

What is the best order in which to carry out basic setup tasks, as described below?

I plan to check for Windows 11 eligibility. Is there any important reason to wait before doing the upgrade? Since Windows 10 won't be supported forever, I prefer upgrading to Windows 11 right away (even though I will probably hate the OS).

Should I attempt to burn a recovery disc before or after the upgrade to Windows 11? One of my concerns is having a recovery disc that will be useless once Windows 10 reaches end of support.

When is the best time to make partition changes in order to dual boot with Linux: before or after an upgrade to Windows 11? (I will probably let Pop!_OS adjust the partitions automatically, since Vanilla OS explicitly discourages dual booting. I've never done this before specifically with Pop!_OS.)

The only thing I did so far was turn it on and create a user account. (It forced me neither to connect to a network nor to use a Microsoft Account.) I did not yet check to see if any Dell utilities are installed.
 
id just make a 11 usb stick and do a clean install. it will pull the key from the bios.
i wouldnt bother.
at setup. depending on what boot loader you want to use determines which to load first, ie: linux first then windows and it will use windows boot loader.
good, and you dont need the dell utilities. windows update will pull 99% of the drivers and bios updates for it.
 
