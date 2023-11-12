Please advise me on Windows upgrade, recovery burning, dual booting

I recently bought a refurbished Latitude 7310 from Dell Financial Services. It came to me with Windows 10 on an SSD. A green sticker on the bottom implies it was actually refurbished by FedEx.



What is the best order in which to carry out basic setup tasks, as described below?



I plan to check for Windows 11 eligibility. Is there any important reason to wait before doing the upgrade? Since Windows 10 won't be supported forever, I prefer upgrading to Windows 11 right away (even though I will probably hate the OS).



Should I attempt to burn a recovery disc before or after the upgrade to Windows 11? One of my concerns is having a recovery disc that will be useless once Windows 10 reaches end of support.



When is the best time to make partition changes in order to dual boot with Linux: before or after an upgrade to Windows 11? (I will probably let Pop!_OS adjust the partitions automatically, since Vanilla OS explicitly discourages dual booting. I've never done this before specifically with Pop!_OS.)



The only thing I did so far was turn it on and create a user account. (It forced me neither to connect to a network nor to use a Microsoft Account.) I did not yet check to see if any Dell utilities are installed.