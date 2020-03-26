Pleasantly surprised 65" 4k looks so good. Is DPI not as important as it once was?

Have had a range of monitors from 24" 1080p, 27" 1080p, 27" 1440p, and now recently a TCL 6 series 65" 4k tv.



How the heck does my 4K 65" with a dpi of 68 look better then a small 1080p monitor with 92? Looks damn close, if not as good as the 1440p 27" that had 109 DPI. I was expecting things to look pixelated and need to use AA on a screen this big, but pleasantly surprised and confused lol