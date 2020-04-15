Playstation's Play at Home Initiative - Free Uncharted Collection and Journey

No PS Plus sub needed; free for all PS4 owners, just go to the PSN store on the console, search and download them.I already had the Uncharted Collection physically and from PS Plus before (was a free PS Plus game too), but Journey seems nice. I've seen Digital Foundry play it before and they seemed to enjoy it.But now you have no excuse not to play some of the best (Uncharted) games on any platform every.