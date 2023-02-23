PlayStation VR2 Launches Globally With Dozens of Stunning Virtual Reality Games Available

erek
"Building upon key innovations from PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation VR2 ushers in a new generation of virtual reality experiences that will captivate players' senses.
New Sensory Features with PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology: The combination of PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, PlayStation VR2 headset feedback, 3D Audio, and eye tracking brings emotion and immersion to life.
- PlayStation VR2 Sense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that enable players to feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way - whether it's adding tension to the pull of a bow string or vibration effects during an epic boss battle. With finger touch detection, the PS VR2 Sense controller can also detect the approximate location of your fingers, enabling you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay.
- Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It's created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character's elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character's head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward.
- 3D Audio leverages PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech to make sounds in the PS VR2 player's surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion.
- Eye Tracking detects the motion of the player's eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways.
Headset-based Controller Tracking: With inside-out tracking, PlayStation VR2 tracks the player and the controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. The player's movements and the direction they look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.
Designed for Comfort: The PlayStation VR2 headset was designed with comfort in mind - it's slightly lighter compared to the first PlayStation VR headset, even with the addition of new features. Also included is an integrated vent for extra air flow while playing, and a lens adjustment dial so users have an additional option to match the lens distance between their eyes to optimize their view. PlayStation VR2 will also have a simple setup process—with a single cable connected directly to PS5, players can immediately jump into the VR experience.
With more than 100 titles currently in development, PlayStation VR2 will launch alongside a diverse portfolio of games from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition, and Resident Evil Village. Beyond the initial launch date, additional titles set to launch for PlayStation VR2 include The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution, Creed Rise to Glory: Undisputed Edition, Tetris Effect, Firewall Ultra, and more.
The breadth of the PlayStation VR2 game portfolio showcases the strength of support from the industry's leading game developers, who are committed to creating exceptional experiences for players in this new generation of virtual reality gaming."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305079/...s-of-stunning-virtual-reality-games-available