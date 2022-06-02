PlayStation State of Play (June 2, 2022)

Armenius
Jan 28, 2014
31,496
The big summer show will be live tonight at 18:00 EDT/15:00 PDT. A new Horizon game made for PSVR2 will reportedly be revealed during the show.
Looks like no first party games in this one (probably will wait until after Microsoft event). Hopefully we get Final Fantasy 7 Part 2 news.
Hopefully the news that it is cancelled.