PlayStation State of Play (June 2, 2022)

Armenius

Armenius

The big summer show will be live tonight at 18:00 EDT/15:00 PDT. A new Horizon game made for PSVR2 will reportedly be revealed during the show.

 
JavaLava

Looks like no first party games in this one (probably will wait until after Microsoft event). Hopefully we get Final Fantasy 7 Part 2 news.
 
polonyc2

yup people need to get their expectations in check...there will be no big AAA reveals (unless you consider Street Fighter 6 a big reveal)...this is all 3rd party and VR...the big State of Play event is in September
 
