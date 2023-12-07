Playstation Accounts Randomly BANNED By Sony & THEY DON'T CARE

d3athf1sh
well, in case anyone was thinking about grabbing a console to get "early access" to GTA, you may want to take this in to consideration.
People are complaining they're accounts are getting banned and they lost all their purchased games and sony is acting like they don't care and not giving reasons why.
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Ban-h...accounts-for-no-apparent-reason.778691.0.html
View: https://youtu.be/ceWfzrRyVRQ
