Playstation Accounts Randomly BANNED By Sony & THEY DON'T CARE

d3athf1sh

d3athf1sh

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2015
Messages
1,172
What are the odds they've been hacked again?

But at least it looks like the accounts are being restored
 
Oh my god this girl is annoying.

I wish she would fucking pause to breathe every now and then.

I'm reminded of watching political pundits on 24 hours "news" networks.

That and she is pretty much only reading you a goddamn written article in a youtube video. What a waste of space.

So I can save anyone else from this harsh annoyance, these are the articles she is reading:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/l...-accounts-randomly-banned-by-sony/ar-AA1l5X1b
Large Number of Legit PSN Accounts Randomly Banned by Sony
https://boundingintocomics.com/2023...-legally-purchased-discovery-channel-content/
In Further Making The Case For Physical Media, Sony Announces PlayStation Users Will Soon Lose Access To Legally Purchased Discovery Channel Content throwmn in as an aside.

She also does us the favor of reading us this twitter thread...

You're welcome. I hope I never have to hear her annoying voice ever again. I hope the same for you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top