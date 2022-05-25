PlayStation 5 Pro and New Xbox Series S / X Specs and Release Date Leaked by TCL

cageymaru
According to Polish sources at Ppe.pl, TCL has leaked the release date time frame for the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X during an official presentation.
Details usually come from informants, but this time, quite unexpectedly, the mention of consoles appeared at the official TCL presentation in Poland.
Our journalist - Maciej Zabłocki - was on the spot and willingly prepared photos that confirm that, according to TCL, in the years 2023-2024 we will witness the so-called "half-generation of consoles" (9.5), in which the PlayStation 5 Pro will appear. and the new Xbox Series X | S.
The manufacturer mentions that the devices would provide gameplay in 60-120 frames per second at a resolution of 2160p and offer the ability to play the production in 8K. The presentation even mentioned the latest AMD GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT.
Personally I have yet to see a PS5 or Xbox Series X in the wild due to supply chain issues from the pandemic. It would be interesting to see what the new consoles can officially do closer to their release date.
