PlayStation 5 Pro and New Xbox Series S / X Specs and Release Date Leaked by TCL

According to Polish sources at Ppe.pl, TCL has leaked the release date time frame for the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X during an official presentation.

1653508202955.png


1653508226392.png


Details usually come from informants, but this time, quite unexpectedly, the mention of consoles appeared at the official TCL presentation in Poland.

Our journalist - Maciej Zabłocki - was on the spot and willingly prepared photos that confirm that, according to TCL, in the years 2023-2024 we will witness the so-called "half-generation of consoles" (9.5), in which the PlayStation 5 Pro will appear. and the new Xbox Series X | S.

The manufacturer mentions that the devices would provide gameplay in 60-120 frames per second at a resolution of 2160p and offer the ability to play the production in 8K. The presentation even mentioned the latest AMD GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT.


Personally I have yet to see a PS5 or Xbox Series X in the wild due to supply chain issues from the pandemic. It would be interesting to see what the new consoles can officially do closer to their release date.
 
Is it just me or does it feel like console life cycles are getting shorter?

I mean, the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 were the latest gen for what, 8 years?

It feels ike it has been a muddled and confusing mess since the Xbox One and Playstation 4 hit the market, but maybe that's just because I haven't been paying much attention.
 
With the hardware shortages and abundance of cross generation software titles, it doesn't even feel like the latest generation has started imo.
 
I was gonna say, people can't even get the 5/X why are they even trying to push an upgraded version?
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I mean, the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 were the latest gen for what, 8 years?
Microsoft and Sony made an agreement on that one. Both companies had to delay until the US made the HD switch, and they were bleeding cash the whole time.
 
The X is easy to get right now. Best buy, Walmart, MS store, Costco and others have stock right now. It is too early for refresh consoles. I don't don't expect them before fall 2023.
 
It's not a leak of anything. They're just making assumptions based on Gen 8 and preparing for that future.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Is it just me or does it feel like console life cycles are getting shorter?
PS1: 1994
PS2: 2002
PS3: 2006
PS4: 2013
PS5: 2020

About 8-4-7-8 year's

PS3 and 4th generation were really long. And this generation is taking so long to get going that I suspect will again not see a Play station 6 before 2026.

Has for the TCL presensation, it would be exceptionnel for a mid generation refresh 3-4 year's after launch to not occur (possible because of supply issues, but exceptionnal), that something everyone would and are assuming. Is there was ever a playstation to not have it by that timeframe ?
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Is it just me or does it feel like console life cycles are getting shorter?

I mean, the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 were the latest gen for what, 8 years?

It feels ike it has been a muddled and confusing mess since the Xbox One and Playstation 4 hit the market, but maybe that's just because I haven't been paying much attention.
Not really. PS4 was 7 years old when the PS5 was released. PS6 won't be out til 2027 more then likely. Mid cycle pro refreshes are not new consoles. I know many people that still happily play on their base PS4 and have no interest in upgrading to a PS5 when they are still releasing the same games for PS4.
 
