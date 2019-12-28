PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say

True these specs seem pretty plausible. Although I do wonder if it will be Zen 2 or Zen 3. Zen 3 will be shipping for 6-9 months when the next gen consoles hit in Nov/Dec. Of course being SOC I guess its very possible... Zen 2 + RDNA 2. Sounds great now might not seem that fantastic to us PC folk if we do have Zen 3 shipping then and AMD starting to talk/leek Zen 4 stuff.

Click to expand...