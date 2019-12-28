PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say

Interesting. "Making the PS5 so easy to develop games for solves a multitude of issues surrounding a next-gen console. It means PS4 game backward compatibility will be smoothly handled, complete with enhancement patches to harness the PlayStation 5's power. It also means developers will have to spend less time on decoding and deciphering the new hardware, leading to more time on optimizing their games for the platforms. Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 in a special event in February 2020. The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499. Check below for more info: PlayStation 5 specs and details: Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 8-core, 16 thread CPU Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture Ultra-fast SSD Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs Ray-tracing enabled 8K output support (for gaming) Plays all PS4 games Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback" Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/6951....it&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=tweaktown