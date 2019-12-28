PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 28, 2019 at 11:05 PM.

  1. Dec 28, 2019 at 11:05 PM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,877
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Interesting.

    "Making the PS5 so easy to develop games for solves a multitude of issues surrounding a next-gen console. It means PS4 game backward compatibility will be smoothly handled, complete with enhancement patches to harness the PlayStation 5's power. It also means developers will have to spend less time on decoding and deciphering the new hardware, leading to more time on optimizing their games for the platforms.
    Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 in a special event in February 2020. The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.
    Check below for more info:
    PlayStation 5 specs and details:
    Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 8-core, 16 thread CPU
    Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture
    Ultra-fast SSD
    Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs
    Ray-tracing enabled
    8K output support (for gaming)
    Plays all PS4 games
    Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs
    New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback"


    Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/6951....it&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=tweaktown
     
    erek, Dec 28, 2019 at 11:05 PM
    erek, Dec 28, 2019 at 11:05 PM
    #1
  2. Dec 28, 2019 at 11:09 PM #2
    SeymourGore

    SeymourGore 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,834
    Joined:
    Dec 12, 2008
    Great to hear and nice to see Sony learned from the PS4's development. I was a bit worried they'd go back to their previous trends and produce something that was very powerful, but difficult to program for. (read: PS3).
     
    SeymourGore, Dec 28, 2019 at 11:09 PM
    SeymourGore, Dec 28, 2019 at 11:09 PM
    #2
  3. Dec 28, 2019 at 11:15 PM #3
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    18,085
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2008
    There are so many contradictory statements flying around about the next gen consoles that it's not worth taking any of them with anything other than a grain of salt.
     
    Derangel, Dec 28, 2019 at 11:15 PM
    Derangel, Dec 28, 2019 at 11:15 PM
    #3
    DanNeely likes this.
  4. Dec 28, 2019 at 11:20 PM #4
    ChadD

    ChadD [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,348
    Joined:
    Feb 8, 2016
    True these specs seem pretty plausible. Although I do wonder if it will be Zen 2 or Zen 3. Zen 3 will be shipping for 6-9 months when the next gen consoles hit in Nov/Dec. Of course being SOC I guess its very possible... Zen 2 + RDNA 2. Sounds great now might not seem that fantastic to us PC folk if we do have Zen 3 shipping then and AMD starting to talk/leek Zen 4 stuff.
     
    ChadD, Dec 28, 2019 at 11:20 PM
    ChadD, Dec 28, 2019 at 11:20 PM
    #4
  5. Dec 28, 2019 at 11:29 PM #5
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    18,085
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2008
    The specs are likely fairly accurate. MS confirmed Zen 2 and "next generation" RDNA when they revealed the XSX. The PS5 and that are probably using the exact same APU, maybe with different clock speeds and GPU cores.
     
    Derangel, Dec 28, 2019 at 11:29 PM
    Derangel, Dec 28, 2019 at 11:29 PM
    #5