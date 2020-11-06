Playstation 5 $499.99 available online only on 11/12 12PM ET, 3PM ET, 6PM ET, 9PM ET | Xbox Series X at 12 PM ET only on 11/12

I posted this one on the PS5 and Xbox series x thread but its already getting bury so here's the deal for anybody who was not able to purchase one and knowing well is going to be next to impossible to get one in person be it Best Buy, Target, Walmart, etc, Here's your chance to grab one


Walmart will have PS5 available for purchase online only on 11/12 next Thursday at 12 PM, 3 PM, 6 PM, and 9 PM ET

Screenshot_2.jpg


Walmart will also have Xbox series X and Xbox series S available for purchase online only at 12 PM EST only on 11/12/2020

Screenshot_3.jpg
 
Declaring both the Series X|S and PS5 will be available at the exact same time is a great way to to crash a website. Bold move Walmart.

Though since it’s Walmart.com, they messed it up anyway. The text says both 11/10 and 11/12 within the same ad...
 
