Playstation 4?

So am thinking of getting a PS4 for Castlevania Requiem. I also see that it has its own version of Minecraft and that version looks to be solid (4 player local co-op runs at a solid 30 fps at 1080p). Is there some quick resource I can go to, to see if a PS4 is worth it to me?Right now we have a Wii-U. It's old, it's quirky, but we love it. Minecraft on it isn't too good when all of my kids want to play (single-digit framerates are common). But it looks like most of the games I can get for PS4 are already on PC so I'm not really sure if it's worth plunking down the cash for a system and controllers. The controllers themselves seem to be expensive. Also see that there's a "pro" version. Probably like the "X" series of the XBox one is my guess? (Side note, I find it annoying that consoles have gone to tiered performance. It used to be the whole point of getting a game console was to just put the damn game in the system, power it on, and away you go...).Any thoughts? PS4 potentially worth it if I find a bundle cheap enough? Should I get the "pro" version? Would it even matter? I only have a 1080p plasma and don't intend to get anything better. If anything, I'll be looking for a BIGGER plasma. Yeah, I'm stuck in 2010.