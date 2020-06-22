Playing with UPLAY LAUNCHER window opened i have lower fps in AC.

Status
Not open for further replies.
M

mgty23

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
448
Hello. First my pc.
9700K stock 4600mhz 50-56C in game
2x16GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000MHZ XMP
Aorus Z390 Pro Gaming
2080 Ti Aorus Waterforce Xtreme
Seasonic 750W TX ULTRA TITANIUM
Windows 10 1909 up to date

Game is Assassin Creed Oddyssey. Listen guys. I have the weirdest issue ,never seen something like this before.
So.When i am clicking on UPLAY run game and playing with opened UPLAY window in system, i have lower fps and much gpu load drops in AC:Oddyssey. But when i run game and close UPLAY window ( by clicking X ) my gpu load is fine and no fps drops. Any idea why this is happening with opened uplay launcher window?

UPLAY on system tray its fine.

Any idea why this is happening with opened uplay launcher window? Just simply window causing that.Its not overlay because i disabled and the same. Just that window.
 
R

RazorWind

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 11, 2001
Messages
3,585
I've seen this, too. The short version seems to be that the Uplay window actually uses the GPU as well, and that takes some fraction of the GPU's effort away from the game you're playing. Just close the window and don't worry about it.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top