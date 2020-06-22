Playing with UPLAY LAUNCHER window opened i have lower fps in AC.

Hello. First my pc.

9700K stock 4600mhz 50-56C in game

2x16GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000MHZ XMP

Aorus Z390 Pro Gaming

2080 Ti Aorus Waterforce Xtreme

Seasonic 750W TX ULTRA TITANIUM

Windows 10 1909 up to date



Game is Assassin Creed Oddyssey. Listen guys. I have the weirdest issue ,never seen something like this before.

So.When i am clicking on UPLAY run game and playing with opened UPLAY window in system, i have lower fps and much gpu load drops in AC:Oddyssey. But when i run game and close UPLAY window ( by clicking X ) my gpu load is fine and no fps drops. Any idea why this is happening with opened uplay launcher window?



UPLAY on system tray its fine.



Any idea why this is happening with opened uplay launcher window? Just simply window causing that.Its not overlay because i disabled and the same. Just that window.