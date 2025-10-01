Playing GTA 5 with Keyboard and Mouse

maverick786us
2[H]4U
2FA
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2006
- Messages
- 2,294
While playing GTA 5, keyboard and mouse looks fine on-foot combat and shooting. But for driving I find it very inconvenient, specially involving missions where you need precision driving (spoiler alert: saving his son from falling in the stolen yacht). Is there a way. Is there a way to simultaneously, seamlessly switching between input methods to optimize gameplay? I want to use game controller while driving and keyboard and mouse while aiming and shooting.
Last edited: