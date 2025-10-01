  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Playing GTA 5 with Keyboard and Mouse

M

maverick786us

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,294
While playing GTA 5, keyboard and mouse looks fine on-foot combat and shooting. But for driving I find it very inconvenient, specially involving missions where you need precision driving (spoiler alert: saving his son from falling in the stolen yacht). Is there a way. Is there a way to simultaneously, seamlessly switching between input methods to optimize gameplay? I want to use game controller while driving and keyboard and mouse while aiming and shooting.
 
Last edited:
I always used both
Just needed to have the controller plugged in/turned in when starting the game. Then just switch back and forth as needed.
 
