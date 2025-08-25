Playing Crysis beyond 60Hz

maverick786us
I bought this gaming rig last satuday.
1. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9600X
2. Mobo: Gigabyte B850 Gaming
3. GPU: Asus AMD Radeon 9060 XT 16GB
4. PSU: Corsair TX 750
5. RAM: DDR 5 Crucial 32 GB
6. SSD: 1TB WD BLue
7. Display: 27 inch Dell Alienware with 2K resolution and 180Hz refresh rate though in my system I cannot increase it beyond 166hz
8: Heat Sink: Deepcool AG 400 CPU
9. CPU Case: Corsair 3500
I wanted to see how Crysis goes with this configuration, compared to my 15 year old gaming rig. The first thing I noticed was there was a restriction of 60Hz, So changed the game settings in AMD software, and launched the game from it. But the game frequently crashes while launching from AMD software. After a while it doesn't launch from that application. I have to remove Crysis and add again for it to work.
Any solution?
