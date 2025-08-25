  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Playing Crysis beyond 60Hz

I bought this gaming rig last satuday.

1. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9600X
2. Mobo: Gigabyte B850 Gaming
3. GPU: Asus AMD Radeon 9060 XT 16GB
4. PSU: Corsair TX 750
5. RAM: DDR 5 Crucial 32 GB
6. SSD: 1TB WD BLue
7. Display: 27 inch Dell Alienware with 2K resolution and 180Hz refresh rate though in my system I cannot increase it beyond 166hz
8: Heat Sink: Deepcool AG 400 CPU
9. CPU Case: Corsair 3500

I wanted to see how Crysis goes with this configuration, compared to my 15 year old gaming rig. The first thing I noticed was there was a restriction of 60Hz, So changed the game settings in AMD software, and launched the game from it. But the game frequently crashes while launching from AMD software. After a while it doesn't launch from that application. I have to remove Crysis and add again for it to work.

Any solution?
 
