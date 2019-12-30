Platinum Games boss confirms Boyonetta 3 development is going great

    For anyone interested in this game franchise:

    "We are now hearing an update from Platinum Games boss, Hideki Kamiya, on his personal Twitter account which says, " Development's going really well. There you go." We do know that Bayonetta 3 will feature some design changes that will be different from the previous installments in the franchise, and while we don't know what those changes are specifically, we know that Platinum Games is putting in their all for the sequel."

    Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/6952....it&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=tweaktown
     
    #1