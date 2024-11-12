PLASMA LG 60PV450 60-Inch 1080p 600 Hz HDTV ($99)

$99.

Selling a barely used LG 60PV450 60-Inch 1080p 600 Hz Plasma HDTV.

Come with power cable and remote control. (No stand included but most people wall mount these).

Everything works great, only selling it because I bought a bigger TV and have no need for this one too.

$99

You must have a van or truck, I will help you load it in. Zip code is 48072

This one won't last long, I already sold my 42" Plasma Panasonic TV recently.
 

