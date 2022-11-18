Planning to buy M1 MacBook Pro 16

I am planning to buy an M1 MacBook Pro 16 inches during this black Friday Sale. Its a wonderful piece of hardware, I plan on keeping this MacBook for 8-10 years and want it to be completely intact. With my old MacBook 15 (2015 Model) which is still in good shape, there are few dead pixels and the left speaker cracking even after replacing it thrice from apple certified repair. I always handle my gadgets with extra care and safety. I never keep my MacBook on sleep mode, because I fear that it might reduce the life of its SSD. I bought a dedicated stand for my new MacBook, to provide good air flow. I don't know what caused its left speaker to crack and dead pixels. I don't want to feel the same experience with my new MacBook, is 3 year apple care the solution?