Planning to build a new Linux box, need some advice

I'm not a gamer but do pretty much everything else. I have a need for speed but not top end, somewhere in the middle would be just fine. I'd like it to be as future proof and upgradable as possible / practicable. I'm leaning towards AMD but could be persuaded to stick with Intel but price vs. performance will be the deciding factor all else being equal.

Need MB, CPU and memory advice and welcome any other advice / tips you care to offer.

TIA :)
 
upgradable seem the only option you can put your hand on right now is an AM5 board.

7900x will tend to be the nice price-performance target (even cheaper than the 7900 right now on newegg right now) at $365

price per core:
7950x: $30.5
7900x: $30.4
7700x: $34.38
7600x: $33
 
Thank you sir.
 
The only thing I would say mobo wise, if you overclock the ram, say simple EXPO set to on to go to 6000 mhz, my msi motherboard is quite slow to post-boot and also if you use the optical audio out sometime sound stop until a reboot and for all output (latest driver claim to address this and it seem better than before but I will have to see if it is 100% fix forever), so would not necessarily recommend those if either is a potential issue for you.

With AM5 you will have 2 cpu launch at least that should be compatible, Intel board currently sold we would not expect anything above the current 14xxx relevant to launch for them.
 
wonder if that has to do with the audio on the new boards being usb based
 
A that explain why it is called Realtek USB audio optical out, did find it strange wondered if it was a windows mix-up

https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/PRO-X670-P-WIFI/support#driver
That may 05-13 drivers say:
  • ALC4080/ALC4082 audio FW update tool, improve inconsistent SPDIF output.

I will give it again a go, I feel like the issues has come back at least once since but from memory did not kill all the other audio output until a reboot.
 
When I first saw that the on-board audio showed as USB audio in EndeavourOS, I was definitely confused.
 
I get why manufacturers went to these new USB chips since TR, etc. doesn't support the old connection but man USB audio is flaky, it's not as bad if you can replug it but onboard the mobo is kind of hard to do that lol.
 
