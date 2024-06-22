Planning to build a new Linux box, need some advice

Deadjasper
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Oct 28, 2001
- Messages
- 2,643
I'm not a gamer but do pretty much everything else. I have a need for speed but not top end, somewhere in the middle would be just fine. I'd like it to be as future proof and upgradable as possible / practicable. I'm leaning towards AMD but could be persuaded to stick with Intel but price vs. performance will be the deciding factor all else being equal.
Need MB, CPU and memory advice and welcome any other advice / tips you care to offer.
TIA
Need MB, CPU and memory advice and welcome any other advice / tips you care to offer.
TIA