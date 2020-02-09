Planning to build a dedicated Virtual Pinball cabinet, need computer advise

I built a MAME arcade about 15 years ago and upgraded everything on it a couple years ago and really enjoying playing the old arcade classics. Also set it up for racing games with a steering wheel and pedals. Lots of fun.
It's also setup for playing Virtual Pinball and Future Pinball games with side flippers. These are also fun, but the playfield is pretty distorted with the 27" landscape monitor.
I've been looking at building a dedicated Pinball cabinet with a vertically mounted 42" TV and I'd like to build a new PC to run it. I'm familiar with building PCs, but haven't built anything new in the last 5 years or so. I really don't need a powerful PC, but a better graphics card would be an improvement. I want to get the best bang for the buck without breaking the bank, as I'm figuring about $2,500 - $3k for the project all-in.
Here's what I was thinking for a reasonable PC setup:
ASRock MicroATX Motherboard (B450M PRO4) 74.99
AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler - YD2600BBAFBOX 119.99
XFX Radeon RX 570 RS XXX Edition 1286MHz, 8gb GDDR5, DX12 VR Ready, Dual BIOS, 3xDP HDMI DVI, AMD Graphics Card (RX-570P8DFD6) 139.99
XPG Z1 DDR4 3000MHz (PC4 24000) 16GB (2x8GB) Memory Modules Red (AX4U300038G16-DRZ) 66.99
500w PS
wanted to keep it between 450 - $500.
Any advise would be appreciated.
