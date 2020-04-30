Planning for top end Ryzen 4000

I’m planning on jumping right into the top end Ryzen 4000 when It releases later this year, hopefully an upgraded 3950 (4950?). I would prefer to start purchasing components now - the question is, how far can I take that?



Power supply is easy, presuming I can find stock - I’m thinking a Seasonic Titanium 750watt.



Case I haven’t decided on, but I would like to find something that can do a 480 and 360 rad.



Storage should also be something I can get now, though I don’t know which pcie 4 nvme drive is best.



Do I pickup ram, early or wait for the reviews?



Anything else make sense to grab in advance?