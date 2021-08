Planning a water-cooled 5900x + 3080 Ghost S1 Build. Need Pump recommendation or suggestions.

undervolting

The pump especially is a difficult decision. (The space + the design.) I like the Alphacool Eisdecke Dual Acrylic top which can take either 2 DDC or 2 DC-LT 2 pumps. But I don't know yet if it will fit in the case. I'm hoping Yes but I have yet to check. Either way (Dual or single), based on the fact that I have RTX 3080 + Ryzen 5900x, Should I go for DDC or DC-LT 2 pump(s)? I have been unable to get the Koolance LXG-2 low profile fittings that most of us are using but I'll keep trying. Thinking of including a Quick disconnect in the loop. Useful for future use? I have read the drain port is very important. Ideas on how to better to position it in the Ghost S1? About the fill port, is there a way to fill it from the top of the radiator. If I end up getting the Eisdecke, it will most probably be positioned at the bottom of the case. Since it's such a tiny case, not planning for a dedicated reservoir but can buy one just to fill externally. But would like to avoid since I have already spent a lot on the components. Any other accessories, fittings, adapters that can ease the building process.

A long time ago (6 years), I build a Ncase M1 SFF PC: NCase M1 Build While I have built other PCs in between for friends, I am again on the path of building a new SFF beast for my main personal rig.I have decided to go for a full custom loop in the Ghost S1 I had kickstarted few years ago but never got to build.Done my research and have already bought most of the components. Well, except the pump. (And other watercooling related parts)I would like some opinions on my plans based on the component list.Also, any tips/suggestions/improvements are much appreciated and welcome. Especially, if based on your personal experience on building a water cooled machine.Since it is my first watercooling build, everything is new knowledge for me.The plan is for a single custom loop which includes the CPU + GPU using a single 240mm radiator with a separate Pump that can fit in the case.Thenboth CPU & GPU.OptimumTech - The Liquid Cooled Ghost S1 is Complete! - YouTube GGF Events - SUPER CLEAN! Dual Loop Ghost S1 SFF Build - 5900X | RTX 3090 | 64GB - YouTube And many helpful posters on reddit and other forums.: Louqe - Ghost S1 Mk.II: AMD Ryzen 9 (5900x): ASUS - ROG Strix Gaming (X570-I) Gaming Mini ITX AM4 MotherboardG.Skill - Trident Z Neo 64GB(2x32gb) (3800MHz) (White/Black/RGB): Zotac GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB GAMING Trinity OC: Samsung 980 Pro 2 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive: Corsair SF750: ThermalTake ToughFan 12 x2: EKWB - EK-Quantum Velocity D-RGB - AMD Nickel + Plexi: EKWB - EK-Quantum Vector Trinity RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB - Nickel + Plexi: EKWB - EK-Quantum Vector Trinity RTX 3080/3090 - Black: Alphacool - NexXxoS ST30 Full Copper: Soft Tubing 10/16mm: EK- Quantum Torque STC-10/16 - Black x10: EK-Quantum Torque Rotary 90° - Black x2: EKWB or ThermalTake Semi-TransparentFittings: Koolance LXG-2 (Need the low profile. Not available for me yet. Searching...): ???Reservoir: No Space. So mostly a pump top with small space.Alphacool Leak Testing Tool incl. PumpAlphacool Eiszapfen temperature sensor G1/4 IG/IG mit AG Adapter - deep blackAlphacool Eiszapfen quick release connector kit G1/4 inner thread - Deep BlackThank you in advance for your time.Have a good day/night.