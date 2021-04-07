Plan to mine ETH part time on gaming PC - questions

Hello all, I keep seeing posts and recommendations about using GPUs to mine part time while not gaming. I have done some research and come up with a preliminary plan:



Wallet: use existing coinbase wallet (used for some experimenting with curecoin) OR create something new with coinomi or myetherwallet...

Q: Any suggestions? Not looking for hardware fob, need simple and free. PC, phone app ok



Miner: based upon the research, looks like T-Rex is the way to go. I have read that some miners don't work correctly with 3000 series (ex: PhoenixMiner).

Q: Thoughts on this?



Pool: want to start simple and use something more common. Thinking ethermine for starters.

Q: Opinions?





Regarding use of an RTX 3060 to mine ETH. I read that you must run this card in primary PCIE (8x or above) slot with a special driver (470.05). This would mean the PC would eventually need to become a spare rig once the driver becomes too outdated for gaming.

Q: Can I run another 3060, or other card, in a second slot on the same mobo with this 3060 and still achieve peak hashrates?



General Motherboard Q: any known issues with the following chipsets being used for small mining rigs? P67, Z68, Z170? I'm assuming a Z490/590 will be fine. I have options.





Thanks for reading through and I appreciate any advice.