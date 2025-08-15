Plan For Linux After Torvalds Has a Kernel of Truth: There Isn't One

erek
“Goodwins calls this approach dangerous, noting that "succession is always a time of uncertainty for those who like the way things are, and opportunity for those who do not." The kernel project faces existing tensions including overstretched maintainers doing "two jobs, the one they're paid for, and the Linux kernel work," commercial pressures from companies like Red Hat, and increasing maintenance burdens from automated bug reports. "Hope, as they say, is not a strategy," Goodwins writes.”
Source: https://linux.slashdot.org/story/25...torvalds-has-a-kernel-of-truth-there-isnt-one
