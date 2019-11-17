Plan 8 - Exosuit MMO Shooter

Looks interesting.

https://www.pcgamer.com/au/plan-8-i...g-from-the-developers-of-black-desert-online/

South Korea is holding the G-Star Gaming Expo today, and Black Desert Online developer Pearl Abyss is on hand to show off three upcoming games. Among them is Plan 8, which the studio describes as an "exosuit MMO shooter."

Fortunately, there's more to go on than that. A new trailer has debuted, and it provides a look into Plan 8's gritty world of malevolent murder-bots and the mechanically-enhanced humans who fight them. Based on the teaser, the exosuits available range from speed-enhancing rigs that allow for Titanfall-style wall running to a pair of insect-like wings that allows players to hover above the ground and perhaps even fly.

the official site.
Holy nuts that is a sick trailer I bet the Surge was trying to aim for that.
 
Actual in game footage didn't seem all that actual to me lol
 
GoldenTiger said:
Mega pay to win probably, like black desert.
This is one thing that worries me beyond all others. I've yet to see a Korean MMO that does NOT depend on exploitative-in-some-way monetization. They may be absolutely beautiful to look at, some may have some mechanics that seem interesting on paper - just like BlackDesert and ArcheAge - but because of the monetization and the way they're designed, the reality is often far, far worse. Call my expectations "tempered" at best.
 
RanceJustice said:
This is one thing that worries me beyond all others. I've yet to see a Korean MMO that does NOT depend on exploitative-in-some-way monetization. They may be absolutely beautiful to look at, some may have some mechanics that seem interesting on paper - just like BlackDesert and ArcheAge - but because of the monetization and the way they're designed, the reality is often far, far worse. Call my expectations "tempered" at best.
sadly it's been proven time and time again that it works in the korean and chinese markets and until that changes they'll continue to exploit the shit out of it and not really care how their games do in the western markets.
 
I keep going back to Black Desert, and Division 1 and 2 has often been the only game to tear me away so im probably all in. Saw a trailer for this about a year ago and instantly made it more appealing even over Cyberpunk 2077 (at the time)

BTW, its also being developed in partner with co-creator of Counter Strike
 
