Plague Inc. Anyone ever play this?

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2004
- Messages
- 4,613
Anyone ever play this?
My God I'm hooked!
It's pretty sadistic, but whatever, it's a good strategy game.
For those who don't know what this game is, it's basically an all click game over a view of the entire world.
Your mission is to infect the entire world population by spreading your own customized strain/bacteria/mutgen.
Tons of options as far as customizing.
It's a mobile game that makes you think more than just point and click crap. The difficulty is actually pretty challenging.
It's a great way to "kill" time.
