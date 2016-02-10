Plague Inc. Anyone ever play this?

Anyone ever play this?

My God I'm hooked!

It's pretty sadistic, but whatever, it's a good strategy game.



For those who don't know what this game is, it's basically an all click game over a view of the entire world.

Your mission is to infect the entire world population by spreading your own customized strain/bacteria/mutgen.

Tons of options as far as customizing.

It's a mobile game that makes you think more than just point and click crap. The difficulty is actually pretty challenging.



It's a great way to "kill" time.