Plague Inc. Anyone ever play this?

Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
4,613
Anyone ever play this?
My God I'm hooked!
It's pretty sadistic, but whatever, it's a good strategy game.

For those who don't know what this game is, it's basically an all click game over a view of the entire world.
Your mission is to infect the entire world population by spreading your own customized strain/bacteria/mutgen.
Tons of options as far as customizing.
It's a mobile game that makes you think more than just point and click crap. The difficulty is actually pretty challenging.

It's a great way to "kill" time.
 
Lunas

Lunas

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 22, 2001
Messages
9,865
It got really easy after a while got tired of replaying diseases a few were difficult but still...

I like how the devs update the population with current census data.
 
A

aarcam

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 11, 2009
Messages
347
Its a good time burner. Not great for battery life, but better than kandy krush.

I own it on Android and Windows Phone. Totally worth the price, twice!
 
Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
4,613
Ya for 99 cents it's a steal.
I'm stuck on Fungus right now. This shit just does not move quick enough and it seems I'm always down to one last country not getting hit and I run out of DNA points.

Anyone have a good strategy for Fungus?
 
Lunas

Lunas

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 22, 2001
Messages
9,865
Eshelmen said:
Ya for 99 cents it's a steal.
I'm stuck on Fungus right now. This shit just does not move quick enough and it seems I'm always down to one last country not getting hit and I run out of DNA points.

Anyone have a good strategy for Fungus?
Click to expand...
Concentrate on transmission vectors first save spore bursts for late I like to start in China or India. The spore bursts will hit those stubborn countries. Insects and birds make good carriers but nothing beats the airborne extreme bioairisol both levels of air and water this shows up
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,567
They stopped selling this game or something something that came out a few days ago.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top