Pizza Tower - A wild chaotic pizza platformer with amazing music





I've recently begun to play this completely crazy game. You play as Peppino, owner of a little pizza shop when a floating pizza comes down from the tower on the cliff and announces that he's going to blow up Peppino's Pizza place with a laser. So mustering your strength you run head-first into the tower to stop this evil plan. The game play is smooth, chaotic, and inspired directly by the Wario Land games. Reach the end of the level, knock the pillar out, then RUN BACK TO THE ENTRANCE! The music is also genuinely amazing, you'll definitely find some new favorite tracks listening to the OST. I hope you take a look at this game and it's soundtrack, this is absolutely one game that you should absolutely purchase!



