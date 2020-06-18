Pixio Px275h (subjective) review: 27" QHD DCI-P3 95hz monitor

euskalzabe said:



Specifications

You can check



Design and Ergonomics

Thin bezels, flat panel. Stand is barebones, just holds the monitor, no adjustment.



Panel uniformity

It's decent, but not great. You can see a bit of light bleed on the sides, most notably on the lower left corner. However, it's not proven to be distracting even on dark scenes, specially if you use any sort of bias lighting like I do. Some of you will certainly find the lower left corner unacceptable. Personally, it doesn't bother me, I've had worse in the past and while it's not great, I don't consider it bad. Dead pixels are much more annoying to me, and there are 0 to be found in this panel, it is perfect.



Exaggerated bleed (for those of you who love this stupidity of blowing up ISO to "see" light leaks, even though it's not what it would ever look like to anyone IRL) - apparently the "all black" image I downloaded has some faint text, who knew:

What it looks in real life:

Brightness and Contrast

It ships setup at %80 brightness, which is way too bright. I immediately took it down to %40 and in the past few days I've settled down on %25 brighness. Due to issues with eyestrain over the past years, I've moved my desktop away from the two giant windows I used to have in front of me, and now they're to my side. I use bias lighting behind the monitor to help my eyes further. This helps contrast, which is lower than most VAs but similar to all other IPS at 100:1. I'll admit that it does not look any less contrasty than my previous VA Philips monitor, I can only definitely see the difference compared to my Samsung 4K TV and my Vizio P-series - although that one is another league, as it's a decent FALD backlight.



Calibration

Colors were pretty good out of the gate - remember, subjective opinion, if you check out



SRGB spectrum:



Viewing Angles

They're good, like any other IPS panel. I know the "lagom" text should not be visible at all, but I like Gamma 2.2 on the screen which is making it more pronounced. There may be other factors affecting that too, but I don't know enough to say which.



Frame skipping - no such issue here (iPhone camera lifting black levels, so backlight bleed is exaggerated but you get a hint of the lower left part mentioned earlier. None of this is very visible in real life.):



General use

If you've had a QHD 27" panel, you know the experience. Plenty of desktop space, not too small to use at %100 scale. The DPI is the same as my 40" 4K Samsung, where I loved the smoothness and clarity of the text at 4:4:4, and this Pixio is just as enjoyable. The 95hz are very noticeable even just moving things around in the desktop. I don't care that much about how many windows I can fit into the 27", because I'm getting older and my eyes prefer to read bigger text, so I end up zooming webpages to %150 or more most of the time. The respectable DPI means fonts render very cleanly when scaled up, and reading is quite comfortable on this Pixio.



Gaming

Setting up G-Sync compatible through Displayport was a breeze, no issues. Keep in mind you can do HDR on the HDMI2 port, but you can't do Freesync over HDMI with an Nvidia card, so I had to choose: (half-assed) HDR with no FALD backlight, or Freesync with LFC. The choice was easily obvious. I don't do HDR unless I have a FALD backlight, otherwise brightness is just cranked up to the max, making all blacks dark grey. So instead of more contrast, you end up with less because of it. If you don't have FALD backlight, don't even bother with HDR, it does not look good or in any way like it's supposed to. The option is still there if you want to experiment - specially with an AMD GPU where you can do everything through HDMI and don't have to be fiddling with changing cables - but I'd ignore the HDR "capabilities" of this monitor. I regularly custom-res to 21:9 at 2560x1080 in any game that supports it because I prefer that ratio, but don't want to give up 16:9's extra vertical for work. Obviously you will get black bard on the top and bottom. They melt away for me, others might be bothered by them. Something to consider. 95hz feels way smoother than 75hz, and while I understand it's a step down from 144hz, it's also considerably closer to the latter than the former if you're not playing competitively. Gaming feels more responsive, and Freesync makes screen movement more clear. Definitely a step up from any previous monitor I've had, even my past Freesync ones, because the HFR combined with LFC when framerate goes down keep the experience rock solid.



Doom



Spyro



Trine 4



Destiny 2



Hob



Crash Bandicoot



Movies and Video

I've been very, very pleasantly surprised playing video on this Pixio. With the Hulu and Netflix apps that actually stream at 1080p (unlike browsers which always make these sources look like dirt, unlike Youtube, who knows why) the punchy colors really pop. Nothing looks insanely oversaturated or unnatural, but certainly there's a vivid quality to the image that makes it resemble my Vizio P-Series when I'm watching TV in the living room. It's the best video experience I've had on a monitor , well, ever. It really does look amazing for video content. I never thought I'd recommend a monitor for video playback, but I definitely would advise you get this Pixio. It really is a good hybrid of gaming, work and video features.



Hulu:



Netflix:



Youtube:



Conclusion

For $260, I'm more satisfied with this monitor than I've been with any other monitor since I bought my first IPS around 2010 (a Dell ST2220T). 27" feels as big as my previous 32", because the latter was wall mounted and this one now sits 3ft away from my face. QHD looks much finer on 27" than 32", where the DPI was a much lower 91.8. I've given up on HDR displays until MicroLed or something similar goes mainstream (~$500, so I'm guessing 2025 at the earliest). With my previous LG, Philips and Samsung displays, I've always compromised something. With this Pixio, I feel like while I'm compromising on that perfect contrast I'd like from OLED, everything else checks the box: smooth HFR panel (gaming), excellent DCI-P3 colors (video reproduction), fine DPI that makes reading easier (work). A win in all of my 3 categories. I always say I won't buy another monitor until per-pixel contrast is available to the masses, then within a year I buy something else, so I won't say this Pixio will hold me until MicroLed/whatever. I will say, though, this monitor has surprised me more than anything else in the past decade, and it has the highest chance of any of my last 5 monitors at lasting me for quite a long time.



Sir How about eye strain??As I am a student and I have to wade through multiple pdfs....and my eyes get fatigued ...