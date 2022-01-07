Pixel Watch 2 or 3 Bands and Charger - Pixel 2 Box , Pronto PRO TSU7000 Universal Remote, Splitty9 Fan Splitters

I have an old eBay account in good standing with the same username and I started a HeatWear account back last year using my username.PayPal Friend/Fam and Shipping will be extra.
HeatWear: https://www.heatware.com/u/124630/to
Here is my eBay info: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/tanquen?_trksid=p2545226.m2531.l4585
Pixel Watch 2 or 3 Bands and Charger - Pixel 2 Box - $40
Pixel Watch 2 or 3, 41mm Active Sport Band Large Size - Porcelain Color
Pixel Watch 2 or 3, 41mm Active Sport Band Large Size - Hazel Color
Pixel Watch 2 or 3, 41mm Active Band Large & Small Size - Porcelain Color
Pixel Watch 2 or 3, USB-C Charger
Pixel Watch 2 Box
Philips Pronto PRO TSU7000 Universal Remote W/ Doc & 2 Wireless Expanders - $40
Used but clean and working.
Philips Pronto PRO TSU7000 Universal Remote W/ docking station & 2 RFX6000 Wireless Expanders
The second RFX6000 Wireless Expanders works but the case is broken and has no power supply.
Remote is used with lot of user ware on the buttons (See photos) however, functionality is not affected. Battery in unit works and can work for several days but is not new.
Please see photos for exact condition. Only what is in the pictures is included.
Box for only one of the RFX6000 Wireless Expanders.
Aquacomputer Splitty9 53231 Splitter for up to 9 Fans/Aquabus Devices - $10 EachI have 2 of them with box and unused cable and mounting hardware. I just had them setting in the case. About 2 years old. I put in the SATA powered version.
_____________________________________________________________________
Corsair AX1500i Titanium PSU, Bought 10/13/2014 - $180 - SOLD
Gigabyte AM4 X570 AORUS XTREME (rev. 1.1) - $240 - SOLD
Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen New In Box - $15 - SOLD
aquacomputer cuplex kryos NEXT AMD 3000/5000/7000 AMD4/5 Water Block - $30 - SOLD
12 Servo Gentle Typhoon 120mm PC Fans (3-Wire) - $5 Each - SOLDPC Radiators G1/4 360 54mm - $5 Each - SOLD
Rugged 4 x 2.5" SAS/SATA HDD/SSD Enclosure for 5.25" With Fan Control - $35 - SOLD
AMD Ryzen 5950X AM4 CPU New in Box, Can Not Transfer Warranty - $320 - SOLD
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 64GB (2 x 32GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Desktop Memory Model F4-3600C16D-64GVK - $60 - SOLDWD BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD 2TB - $70 - SOLD
WD BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD 4TB - $210 - SOLDLogitech ERGO K860 Keyboard - $40 - SOLD
Pixel Buds A-Series Charcoal - $40 - SOLD
Dell 30" IPS U3011 Display - $50 - SOLDDD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011, 1366, 1155/1156, 755 Compatible - $5 - SOLD
AMD Vega GPU Waterblock - EK-FC CP Radeon Vega Wa - $10 - SOLD
Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker + Sports Band - $80 - SOLDQ2 Smart Bluetooth Headset - $15 - SOLD
