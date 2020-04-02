Pixel Class Action Lawsuit - Anyone get money?

So when the class action lawsuit came around over the OG Pixel and the microphone issues, etc. came around, I filled out the online form. They wanted "documentation" so I pulled up my replacement part purchases on Ebay and used those using the snipping tool to add them as a .jpg to the form. I never did get the replacement parts to work right, so I ended up just trading it in on a Pixel 3. I didn't think anything of it...
Today, I got $350 via PayPal as my part of the settlement with this message:
This payment is the settlement benefit to which you are entitled for your eligible claim under the class action settlement in Weeks v. Google LLC (Pixel). This award may or may not be taxable, depending on your particular facts and circumstances. Please contact a tax advisor or other qualified financial counselor with any questions regarding the tax treatment of the settlement award you are receiving under this Class Action Settlement. The Settlement Administrator and the attorneys representing the parties in this case cannot provide you with any tax advice. If you have any questions concerning this distribution, please contact the Settlement Administrator by email at info@PixelSettlement.com or visit www.pixelsettlement.com.
