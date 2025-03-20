Some updates:



The Pixel 9a won't support Pixel Screenshots or Call Notes as it only has 8GB of RAM. Not a huge downside, but worth considering if you're the sort to ask "what was that table I liked on that one store a week ago?"



Also, it's using an older modem that doesn't support satellite SOS, so... don't count on it if you get lost on a hike, in other words.



Still, if the 9a reviews well it's going to be the mid-range phone to get in North America. The iPhone 16e isn't necessarily bad, it's just not well-balanced —- a fast CPU and solid design but underequipped in other respects. And Samsung's Galaxy A56 is just a shoulder-shrug. It won't be as fast as either the iPhone or Pixel, the camera system won't be as good, and the design is uninspired.