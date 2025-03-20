As expected, Google introduced the Pixel 9a:
The gist:
- 6.3-inch, 120Hz OLED
- Same Tensor G4 as in Pixel 9
- 48MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide
- 128GB to 256GB of storage
- Big 5,100mAh battery
- $499 when it ships in April (part issues prevented an earlier launch)
My first thought: Google is demolishing the iPhone 16e right now. The 9a isn't as fast, but it's certainly fast enough, and in other key respects it's definitely better — camera system, display, battery, and of course the price. If I was in the market for a mid-range phone and could use any platform, I'd go straight to this. Also, I must admit that the Iris and Peony colors are spicy in an era when many phones (certainly budget phones) are shades of grey.
The gist:
- 6.3-inch, 120Hz OLED
- Same Tensor G4 as in Pixel 9
- 48MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide
- 128GB to 256GB of storage
- Big 5,100mAh battery
- $499 when it ships in April (part issues prevented an earlier launch)
My first thought: Google is demolishing the iPhone 16e right now. The 9a isn't as fast, but it's certainly fast enough, and in other key respects it's definitely better — camera system, display, battery, and of course the price. If I was in the market for a mid-range phone and could use any platform, I'd go straight to this. Also, I must admit that the Iris and Peony colors are spicy in an era when many phones (certainly budget phones) are shades of grey.