Pixel 9a

A

Aurelius

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
4,579
As expected, Google introduced the Pixel 9a:

google-pixel-9a-social.jpg


The gist:

- 6.3-inch, 120Hz OLED
- Same Tensor G4 as in Pixel 9
- 48MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide
- 128GB to 256GB of storage
- Big 5,100mAh battery
- $499 when it ships in April (part issues prevented an earlier launch)

My first thought: Google is demolishing the iPhone 16e right now. The 9a isn't as fast, but it's certainly fast enough, and in other key respects it's definitely better — camera system, display, battery, and of course the price. If I was in the market for a mid-range phone and could use any platform, I'd go straight to this. Also, I must admit that the Iris and Peony colors are spicy in an era when many phones (certainly budget phones) are shades of grey.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Nobu
like this
I wonder if they'll give me a half decent trade in on a Pixel 7. For what my wife wants, this is perfect as her biggest gripe about the P7 is battery life.
 
Yeah, curious on trade-in amounts and whether I can use the recently sent 10% off code from Google for their store.
 
Some updates:

The Pixel 9a won't support Pixel Screenshots or Call Notes as it only has 8GB of RAM. Not a huge downside, but worth considering if you're the sort to ask "what was that table I liked on that one store a week ago?"

Also, it's using an older modem that doesn't support satellite SOS, so... don't count on it if you get lost on a hike, in other words.

Still, if the 9a reviews well it's going to be the mid-range phone to get in North America. The iPhone 16e isn't necessarily bad, it's just not well-balanced —- a fast CPU and solid design but underequipped in other respects. And Samsung's Galaxy A56 is just a shoulder-shrug. It won't be as fast as either the iPhone or Pixel, the camera system won't be as good, and the design is uninspired.
 
Let's face it. The human race has existed this long without satellite SOS, I'm sure we'll figure out a way to continue without it.
 
Might have got this if I didn't get the 8a last year. Bit more expensive than the 8a was then, though, so maybe not...
 
kirbyrj said:
Let's face it. The human race has existed this long without satellite SOS, I'm sure we'll figure out a way to continue without it.
Click to expand...
It's definitely not essential for most people; just something to think about if you frequently travel off-grid. So long as the cellular connectivity is fine it'll (hopefully) be a great phone.
 
Picked up a Pixel 8 Pro for 335 lightly used on Amazon and I have been incredibly happy with it. Runs apps, games and everything else flawlessly. I could see these selling for about the same I paid for my 8 Pro, second hand, in short order. You can't get a top of the line iPhone for less than a grand typically.
 
Nice. I'll pick one up in August after my current 7a promo credit runs its course. Should have any initial bugs ironed out by then.
 
So... I've actually had a Pixel 9a in my hands for several days.

IMG_1272.jpg


I'll be frank: it's awesome for the money and stomps on the iPhone 16e (outside of raw speed, that is). Better camera system. 120Hz display, mountains of battery life... and while the Tensor G4 was a bit underwhelming in the full-on Pixel 9 series, in the 9a it's very competitive. In fact, for most people I would have a hard time suggesting they buy a higher-end phone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top