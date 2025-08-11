Pixel 9 128 GB like new

I have a like new pixel 9 128GB black. I never really used it, was going to give it to a family member and got it from U.S mobile.



It’s been in a case in the box since day one. other than checking it out.



I did verify it’s unlocked. Some of us got the unlocked models and don’t have to wait 90 days. I was paying for a plan so it auto unlocks and plan on paying it for 90 days anyways since i am already in almost 2 months. I can toggle the oem unlocking in developer options. For locked phones that toggle is greyed out. Did confirm via a reddit thread that it’s because some people got the factory unlocked version.





I was just going to sell it directly to one of sites on sellcell.com but Figure I would check here if someone wants a deal. If it doesn’t sell here this week I will just sell it directly to a website.



Price $425 shipped pay pal f&f.



Let me know if you have any questions.