Pixel 8 / Pixel 8 Pro

👉 [Exclusive] Google Pixel 8 Pro First Look: Might be showcased at Google I/O 2023 in May



1678885502431.png


1678885538562.png


1678885788902.png



About the Source and Publication of the Leak
1678885356133.jpeg

Steve Hemmerstoffer aka Steve H. McFly, is better known by his online persona, OnLeaks.
He describes himself as a Serial Leaker.
Steve Hemmerstoffer posts and updates his Pixel 8 / Pixel 8 Pro leaks on the Twitter account OnLeaks.

Smartprix, has partnered with OnLeaks to present an exclusive first look at the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.
 
