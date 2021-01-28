Pixel 6 / Pixel 6 Pro

Supersnake

Supersnake

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
937
Zorachus said:
Here's hoping we get a Pixel 6 XL.... I hope Google makes a high end version Pixel 6 XL, with the new SD 888 and all the bells and whistles, and gives it a 6.5" screen or so.... If Google would build a high end Pixel 6 XL like on the quality level of the rumored 13 Pro Max hardware and features.
Click to expand...
I'm in the optimistic camp that we will have one, and hope that it has flagship components as you described.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,304
Personally, I'd like an in-between. I don't want a giant phone that's too large for my front pockets (like the S20 Ultra), but want something a hair larger than the Pixel 5.
 
  • Like
Reactions: T4rd
like this
V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
6,309
based on 5 current pricing a 6XL is gonna cost a pretty penny and with Sammy's S21 getting all the right features for 799$ I don't see it selling well outside of die-hard Pixel fans.
 
Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
9,348
I would be fine with a Pixel 5 type of phone, for the Pixel 6, but give us an XL large screen version with a 6.7" screen or so, but Google can make it the exact same way as the Pixel 5, just bigger, I'd be totally fine with that if it helps keeps costs down. I do like the minimal size and look of the Pixel 5, just wish they offered a bigger screen option.

Only things I really want, is killer battery life, but the Pixel 5 does really well in that regard, so keep it going the same with the 6.

And the big thing they need , is an A+ bright display, something that's great to use outdoors like an iPhone 12 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or S21 type screen.
 
C

Canon

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 12, 2004
Messages
2,578
Honestly, at least for the time being, I'm kind of done with the Google's Pixel line of phones. I have had a lot of them over the years, each has had annoying issues or shortcomings and a premium price that didn't match the hardware.

I liked a lot about the Pixel software, but I am reminded as I explore my new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G that Samsung has layered on many useful features. I am finding those extra features aren't as obnoxious they were the last time I had a Samsung device (Galaxy Note 7 that was recalled 2x and finally sent back never to be seen again). Also, it looks like Samsung is keeping up with security updates now which was a big reason I switched to Google devices in the first place. I am on the February security update on this new phone which is great.

Here's some highlights for me:

Pixel XL:
-No Always on display
-No wireless charging
-Screen was very dim for outdoor use, worse than my Samsung Galaxy Note 4, 5, 7 that I had before it.
-Camera had bad halo effect from internal reflections between the lenses and the glass back that covered the lens. Really bad in direct sunlight.
-Bluetooth was horrible, lots of audio dropouts with headsets, almost unusable.

Pixel 2XL:
-Screen issues experienced by many (blue tint, premature burn in, poor color rendering). The screen on this phone was just not great.
-Screen was a bit brighter, but still not as good outdoors as my Samsung Note 4,5,7...
-Speakers rattled like crazy
-There was a weird clicking sound in the earpiece during phone calls

Pixel 3XL:
-Horrible lag when unlocking the phone. Google continually released updates to combat this issue, but it continued to happen a lot during the year I used this phone, very annoying.
-Screen brightness still not great for outdoor, though slightly better than previous Pixel devices.
-Apps closing in the background even while in use. This was especially bad for Audio because if you did pretty much anything else on the phone, your music would stop. If you opened maps, your music stopped, if you took a photo, your music stopped and the app closed in the background...
-Launcher would randomly crash and reset to some weird android AOSP wallpaper, had to reboot the phone to fix it.

Pixel 4XL:
-Back glass started peeling off the back of my phone at about the 8 month mark. I didn't want to deal with a month long + warranty repair during a Pandemic, so I lived with it. Got worse to the point that the wireless charging and NFC stopped working. I tried taping it together and keeping it in a case (I like using no case), but this still wasn't a 100% fix. Those spring contacts seem to push out on the back panel a lot, it was a bad design... I ready lots of discussion from people who have had this issue on multiple exchanged units and also had it repaired by UbreakIFix, only to have it re-occur. Google claims this isn't a battery expansion issue...

I was so disappointed when they released the Pixel 5 and it was a small phone with specs that were either comparable or worse than the 4XL I already had... I get that the price was lower, but it just didn't seem worth bothering with.

I gave Google a fair chance to get things right. I'll see how I like the Samsung experience once I have had it for a bit longer.

Also, not related to phones, I bought a Google Pixelbook... I LOVE the hardware feel and dummy proof OS for a living room PC, but... the QA on the hardware... I had to RMA 3x in one year...:
-RMA after 30 days when the unit would just hard power off every time I hit the assistant key, or sometimes other things, but that was consistent, running Android apps would also instantly crash the unit. No amount of powerwashing or re-flashing the OS etc. resolved the issue, literally spent hours troubleshooting on my own and with support.
-After I think 6 months or so, a bunch of dead pixels started showing up on the display... Requested an RMA...
-Replacement unit shows up and has a warped space bar, literally unusable since it frequently didn't register key presses...
-I am using the replacement device 3 years later, I am happy with it at the moment.

Man the RMA QA or hardware QA in general with Google is F*ing terrible... I've read so many horror stories from others online about RMA QA issues on Pixel devices, it is sad.
 
C

cpufrost

n00b
Joined
Sep 28, 2020
Messages
60
CHANG3D said:
Reading that, Canon, you remind me that Google is not a hardware company, but rather a company that makes money from spying on folks and data-mining their customers' lives.
Click to expand...
That is true for *any* smart phone brand out there!
At any given moment, that plethora of cameras now with excellent low light capability can be operated remotely completely surreptitiously any time day or night! Not to mention the multi mic arrays that can hear a whisper a room away. ;-)
 
  • Like
Reactions: T4rd
like this
Supersnake

Supersnake

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
937
Jerry Hildenbrand over at Android Central is always informative. Here is the lead in to his article:

A Pixel 6 with a Google chip is a bold move that we all want to see. Designing an in-house chip for smartphones would be a big deal for Google, but a lot of risks come along with it.

"A Google chip could be better at the things we want the Pixel to excel at: battery life, camera, and performance. That's not even mentioning that Google could support its own hardware, well, forever if it wanted to. Imagine your Pixel 6 getting five or more years of updates. That alone makes building a Google chip worthwhile in my book".
Link
 
Last edited:
V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
6,309
My guess samsung will manufacturer the SoC for google or they will use samsung chip till there custom chip is ready...
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 30, 2018
Messages
1,217
My Pixel 2 is finally starting to feel a little bit old and have a few annoying issues, so this is the year i'm planning on upgrading. Hopefully the 6 variant is worthwhile.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,304
Seeing lots of articles about this device using Google's custom chip in it. At this point I think I'm going to ditch my S20+ and get a Pixel 6 no matter what, though. My wife's Pixel 5 is supposedly inferior to my phone spec-wise...yet she's never had an ounce of trouble with it, it was cheaper, everything opens just as fast, and her dialer is way better. Plus, there's no need to deal with Samsung bloat. As long as the Pixel 6 doesn't totally suck (or is a too big/small), I'm in.
 
Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
9,348
I'm a huge fan of the Pixel XL series and stock Android, I've owned the Pixel 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, and Pixel 5, and they've all been great in regards to smooth UI, fast and fluid, little to no hiccups and almost no lag. And monthly security updates is good.

I still have my Pixel 4 XL as a backup phone, and it's almost two years old, and is still smooth as hot butter, I really liked the size and shape of the 4 XL, would be great to make another just ditch the big forehead and making the bezels go further out to the edges and it'd be a great Pixel 6 XL.

But...the issue with all Pixel phones is Google just using mediocre to crappy hardware, and always changing their minds on what they want the Pixel phone to be.

- Screen display tech has always been on the low end compared to the Samsung Galaxy and iPhone Pro phones.
- Battery size and efficiency has always sucked on the Pixel phones, except the Pixel 5, that actually has nice battery life, they just need to shove in huge batteries to make them last longer. The Pixel 4 XL has a 3,700mAh battery and got poor battery life, that phone should have had a 4,500mAh battery.
- Google needs to use the fastest storage UFS 3.1 not old school 2.1

So I want a Pixel 6 XL, with at least a 4,500mAH battery, would prefer a 5,000mAh battery. Give the 6 XL a bright high end display, like what the iPhone 12 Pro's use. And do a 6.5" size FLAT screen. Put a UFS 3.1 storage inside.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,304
The Pixel 6 can’t come soon enough. I can’t wait to ditch this shitty S20+ and still get at least a little $ for selling it. I’ll never buy another Samsung and I’m sticking to that promise this time.
 
sharknice

sharknice

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
2,412
I had the original Pixel XL and was trying to wait for the 6 XL, but it was bugging out too much and the battery is too deteriorated so I couldn't hold out any longer and ended up with an S21 ultra. I looked at the pixel 4 and 5 series and really was not impressed. Hopefully their new processors are good and they get higher end specs. I'll probably end up waiting another 4 years anyways though.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
7,799
sharknice said:
I had the original Pixel XL and was trying to wait for the 6 XL, but it was bugging out too much and the battery is too deteriorated so I couldn't hold out any longer and ended up with an S21 ultra. I looked at the pixel 4 and 5 series and really was not impressed. Hopefully their new processors are good and they get higher end specs. I'll probably end up waiting another 4 years anyways though.
Click to expand...
I ended up going from my pixel 2 XL to a p20 pro. I would have upgraded to fix my few issues, but all the Pixel devices were blah compared to my 2XL.

Just using this to push me until whatever new pixel comes out.
 
sharknice

sharknice

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
2,412
auntjemima said:
I ended up going from my pixel 2 XL to a p20 pro. I would have upgraded to fix my few issues, but all the Pixel devices were blah compared to my 2XL.

Just using this to push me until whatever new pixel comes out.
Click to expand...

Yeah in some ways they're actually a downgrade. The resolution on the original XL is higher than the pixel 5.... I'm sure a lot of people think 1080 horizontal is enough but I can tell the difference going to 1440 and I couldn't stomach downgrading, especially when it's compared to 4 year old hardware. And the majority of the specs aren't even competitive with any of the other company's flagship phones. I guess the other companies took their flagships to the next level and google wanted to stay cheaper. It's disappointing because I really like the plain android software.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
7,799
sharknice said:
Yeah in some ways they're actually a downgrade. The resolution on the original XL is higher than the pixel 5.... I'm sure a lot of people think 1080 horizontal is enough but I can tell the difference going to 1440 and I couldn't stomach downgrading, especially when it's compared to 4 year old hardware. And the majority of the specs aren't even competitive with any of the other company's flagship phones. I guess the other companies took their flagships to the next level and google wanted to stay cheaper. It's disappointing because I really like the plain android software.
Click to expand...
Bingo. I made a thread here asking about the different phones. The Pixel 4 5g (basically a 5? or something) seemed to be the best bet, hardware upgrade wise, but I decided to wait. This p20pro is nice, camera wise, but there are so many downsides to it. Lower resolution, some huawei software crap, missing options you would expect on stock android and, finally, it was a flagship phone, released after my 2XL and it still didn't get Android 11. Going from 11 to 10 has been weird.
 
Supersnake

Supersnake

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
937
There is an inconsistency I noted in the video four posts above. In both the earlier portion, and in the latter portion of the video, he depicts the Pixel 6 with the front camera punch out located at the left corner of the screen. In other areas of the video he depicts the punch out being placed in the center of the screen.

9to5 Google is the source for all the web sites saying the "Google Pixel 6 likely to adopt centered hole punch camera" and the size of the punch out will be downsized too. Hopefully this is correct.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top