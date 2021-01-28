Pixel 6 / Pixel 6 Pro

Honestly, at least for the time being, I'm kind of done with the Google's Pixel line of phones. I have had a lot of them over the years, each has had annoying issues or shortcomings and a premium price that didn't match the hardware.



I liked a lot about the Pixel software, but I am reminded as I explore my new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G that Samsung has layered on many useful features. I am finding those extra features aren't as obnoxious they were the last time I had a Samsung device (Galaxy Note 7 that was recalled 2x and finally sent back never to be seen again). Also, it looks like Samsung is keeping up with security updates now which was a big reason I switched to Google devices in the first place. I am on the February security update on this new phone which is great.



Here's some highlights for me:



Pixel XL:

-No Always on display

-No wireless charging

-Screen was very dim for outdoor use, worse than my Samsung Galaxy Note 4, 5, 7 that I had before it.

-Camera had bad halo effect from internal reflections between the lenses and the glass back that covered the lens. Really bad in direct sunlight.

-Bluetooth was horrible, lots of audio dropouts with headsets, almost unusable.



Pixel 2XL:

-Screen issues experienced by many (blue tint, premature burn in, poor color rendering). The screen on this phone was just not great.

-Screen was a bit brighter, but still not as good outdoors as my Samsung Note 4,5,7...

-Speakers rattled like crazy

-There was a weird clicking sound in the earpiece during phone calls



Pixel 3XL:

-Horrible lag when unlocking the phone. Google continually released updates to combat this issue, but it continued to happen a lot during the year I used this phone, very annoying.

-Screen brightness still not great for outdoor, though slightly better than previous Pixel devices.

-Apps closing in the background even while in use. This was especially bad for Audio because if you did pretty much anything else on the phone, your music would stop. If you opened maps, your music stopped, if you took a photo, your music stopped and the app closed in the background...

-Launcher would randomly crash and reset to some weird android AOSP wallpaper, had to reboot the phone to fix it.



Pixel 4XL:

-Back glass started peeling off the back of my phone at about the 8 month mark. I didn't want to deal with a month long + warranty repair during a Pandemic, so I lived with it. Got worse to the point that the wireless charging and NFC stopped working. I tried taping it together and keeping it in a case (I like using no case), but this still wasn't a 100% fix. Those spring contacts seem to push out on the back panel a lot, it was a bad design... I ready lots of discussion from people who have had this issue on multiple exchanged units and also had it repaired by UbreakIFix, only to have it re-occur. Google claims this isn't a battery expansion issue...



I was so disappointed when they released the Pixel 5 and it was a small phone with specs that were either comparable or worse than the 4XL I already had... I get that the price was lower, but it just didn't seem worth bothering with.



I gave Google a fair chance to get things right. I'll see how I like the Samsung experience once I have had it for a bit longer.



Also, not related to phones, I bought a Google Pixelbook... I LOVE the hardware feel and dummy proof OS for a living room PC, but... the QA on the hardware... I had to RMA 3x in one year...:

-RMA after 30 days when the unit would just hard power off every time I hit the assistant key, or sometimes other things, but that was consistent, running Android apps would also instantly crash the unit. No amount of powerwashing or re-flashing the OS etc. resolved the issue, literally spent hours troubleshooting on my own and with support.

-After I think 6 months or so, a bunch of dead pixels started showing up on the display... Requested an RMA...

-Replacement unit shows up and has a warped space bar, literally unusable since it frequently didn't register key presses...

-I am using the replacement device 3 years later, I am happy with it at the moment.



Man the RMA QA or hardware QA in general with Google is F*ing terrible... I've read so many horror stories from others online about RMA QA issues on Pixel devices, it is sad.