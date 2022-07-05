Pixel 4 XL No flashlight and "Camera in use" message No rear camera

I understand this is common so I have already posted a WTB thread here. My flashlight app is greyed out with "Camera in use" message. Camera won't go to rear screen with "Something is wrong" message. I tried rebooting, safe mode, everything but factory reset but I have been reading that even a factory reset may not fix it. It seems this has been going on since the Pixel 2 and Google refuses to recognize the issue. Anyone here ever have any success stories on fixing it? Damn shame just to buy a new phone to fix a known glitch. Thanks for ANY ideas.