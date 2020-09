So it looks like Google has discontinued the Pixel 4 and 4 XL and no longer sell them. I checked Verizon website and they no longer sell new or refurbished ones either. I just bought this Verizon Pixel 4 XL a few months ago and so it's still under warranty. So if something were to go wrong with it, what would I get as a replacement? My phone over heated and shut off the other day.