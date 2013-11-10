Pink Lightning- Thermaltake Urban S31





Hey guys. Its high-time I tore apart and modified my personal rig. Its been a while since I've done any sort of case modding, so I may be a bit rusty, but nonetheless I plan on making a kickass build.The theme is 'Pink Lightning': Black and bright pink. Pink is one of my favourite colours, mostly because it's nearly impossible to create using a single wavelength of light. I'm going full UV on this project. I've got 5 meters of 385-395 nm UV LEDs coming in the mail, as well as UV pink cable sleeving, one square metre of clear acrylic, UV pink liquid dye, Pink, grey and black imitation carbon-fibre adhesive di-noc and UV pink acrylic paint.This is my target. My old-and-busted rig. Its in need of an upgrade pretty badly. Like a true enthusiast, instead of spending hundreds of dollars on new, faster parts: I'm spending hundreds on PURDY STUFF.Oh hai! some goodies already came in the mail! Never mind the 360mm radiator, it doesn't fit my case and it was cheaper to buy the pre-picked kit and the Monsta 280 than it was to buy all the same parts MINUS the 360 rad. I sold the 360 on ebay for ~$70 shipped, so win.Speaking of the Monsta 280, This thing is CARTOONISHLY HUGE. This is exactly what I am looking for, no regrets with this purchase. I knew it wasn't going to fit in my case, but that's what MODDING is for!So lets get to it! the copper plugs on the freakishly large radiator don't fit, so I cut out a cosy home for them. Number of warranties voided: 1! But seriously, you cant even see the shoddy demel-job once the radiator is installed. You may be thinking 'did you seriously leave you motherboard installed as you cut apart your case?' and I answer to you: I like to live dangerously....Is it just me, or is the camera getting worse with every picture I take? The rad fits all-right, but I still need to cut out a radiator-shaped hole in the plastic cover on the Urban S31. I want the rad poking out like the carburettor of a Hot-rod... yeah, super cool.Testing the loop for leaks. This time I DID take the MoBo out of the case. I've got the MoBo installed now, and I have been running the loop for a couple of days. Baby steps toward awesomeness. I'll keep you guys updated.On a side note, that Monsta radiator is BOSS. My 100t usually borderlines at 61 degrees under prime load, that was using a Thermaltake Water 2.0 Extreme (one of the best AIO asetek 240s). With this rad, fans spinning at who-knows-how-low silent speeds, I'm never breaking 43 at full prime load. I expected a bit of a difference, but this is ~20 degrees!Next up, Laing DDC: Do Not Want. This thing makes a loud whining noise. I've worked with Laing D5s in the past and loved them! This thing is a godamn banshee! I may replace the pump and thus the res (built specifically for the DDC) before this project is over. My opinion: not recommended.