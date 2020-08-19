Pinephone or Librem phones?

I have a Pinephone CE edition, running Ubuntu Touch. To this point it is nothing more than a toy, battery life is absolutely horrible, wifi is unreliable, LTE was broke last time I tried it, performance is crap (but you don't get much for $150). Mine is data only so I've not tested the calling functionality.



My goal was a none Google/Apple mostly open device I can customize and SSH into. This does that but it's just not viable quite yet, but it's currently getting almost daily updates so perhaps in the future, but I'd bet that's easily a year + out.