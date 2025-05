The Crystal Super is interesting, but with those kind of prices I expect OLED panels to do more than 90hz - at least 120hz. I'd be interested to see how they stack up to the latest from Varjo and similar, but ultimately the big concern for me is the openness of the technology. So far only Valve with the Index has put open source platform independent VR on the forefront, Linux support etc... and I'd be more inclined to support Pimax if they did the same . Their upscaling, FOVeated rendering, eye tracking, inside-out rendering/ lightouse tracking drivers etc... if all of it is Windows only and proprietary software/drivers as a requirement, that's disappointing. That's to say nothing for the 12K project, but extreme hardware doesn't mean much if the experience isn't meaningfully better.



I figured that in the wake of the Apple VR headset we'd see more projects with higher prices for better or worse, but what we really need is open, platform independent standards with room to grow and reference implementations thereof. Valve seem to be one of the few who understands this and its no surprise that their SteamVR/OpenVR on the software side, but also things like the Knuckles controller having finger/hand tracking opening the gateway to that being a common feature in VR software and later hardware. FOViated rendering, eye tracking, wired/wireless and others can use this, but there are also things like full body tracking systems (those seeking it now choose from one of many either piecemeal slapdash tracking solutions with a complex software stack and hope all works, or a handful of often proprietary hardware and software integrations), next gen haptics, and locomotion systems up to and including omnidirectional treadmills. There's a lot of other stuff towatch besides improvement to lens and resolution to really have a breakthrough and I can only hope that Valve is paying attention and Deckard will be a big step forward in meaningful ways.