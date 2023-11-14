pimax crystal plugged into pc, bsod 0x1000007e SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED NTOSKernl.exe on resuming from sleep?

pendragon1 said: View attachment 613318

Well it was probably generic superspeed hub, but there are 9 of them, so that made it a little hard,instead..i was able to use usbdeview and determine which single device under human interface area was the crystal (and also renamed it using friendlyname registry hack), i went to the power management tab and unchecked power off the device, now sleep is working.. only drawback, after resuming from sleep, the headset is in limbo state, you have to go into the software and restart headset to revive it. Not ideal but it did workEDIT2: i was able to figure out which generic superspeed hub was the "main" one for the crystal usb device.. i also set its power management tab to unchecked..Now if you cycle sleep to on, crystal comes back on no issue (no need to manually restart it in the software)