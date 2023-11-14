pimax crystal plugged into pc, bsod 0x1000007e SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED NTOSKernl.exe on resuming from sleep?

I can now confirm that at least as long as the usb from the pimax crystal hub is plugged into the pc (win 11), i get this bsod, forced restart on resuming from sleep.

I've tried multiple ports and an addon card as well, all do the same thing. I also tried disabling hybrid sleep.

MB: MSI z690-a Unify , i9-12900kf
Memory: DDR5 Gskill F5-6400J3239G16GA2-TZ5RS at 6400mhz
Video: Gigabyte 4090 OC (latest driver after clean install)

Anyone else have this issue?



nope, but my hub isnt powered.
have you tried unticking the power management box in device manger?
 
markm75 said:
I cant figure out which device manager object it is, i was actually looking for that before.
1699923212075.png

look for something like my generic usb hub. the "root hubs" are onboard.
 
pendragon1 said:
look for something like my generic usb hub. the "root hubs" are onboard.
Well it was probably generic superspeed hub, but there are 9 of them, so that made it a little hard,
instead..
i was able to use usbdeview and determine which single device under human interface area was the crystal (and also renamed it using friendlyname registry hack), i went to the power management tab and unchecked power off the device, now sleep is working.. only drawback, after resuming from sleep, the headset is in limbo state, you have to go into the software and restart headset to revive it. Not ideal but it did work

EDIT2: i was able to figure out which generic superspeed hub was the "main" one for the crystal usb device.. i also set its power management tab to unchecked..

Now if you cycle sleep to on, crystal comes back on no issue (no need to manually restart it in the software)
 
Yea Pimax headsets are generally not simple plug and play devices. I hope that's the worst annoyance you encounter as a Pimax user. When they work they are amazingly customizable via the software. When not working they are absolutely perplexing/irritating.
 
