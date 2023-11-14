pimax crystal plugged into pc, bsod 0x1000007e SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED NTOSKernl.exe on resuming from sleep?

I can now confirm that at least as long as the usb from the pimax crystal hub is plugged into the pc (win 11), i get this bsod, forced restart on resuming from sleep.
I've tried multiple ports and an addon card as well, all do the same thing. I also tried disabling hybrid sleep.
MB: MSI z690-a Unify , i9-12900kf
Memory: DDR5 Gskill F5-6400J3239G16GA2-TZ5RS at 6400mhz
Video: Gigabyte 4090 OC (latest driver after clean install)
Anyone else have this issue?
Thanks in advance
