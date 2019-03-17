Pilots Now Spend More Time Learning Automated Systems than Hands-On Flying

Randall Stephens said: Why anybody would become a pilot is beyond me. It used to be the ex fighter jocks needing jobs as they transitioned into civilian life, but now it's people wanting to go fly tubs of lard from hub to hub. Click to expand...

Curious to see what my brother has to say about the automation. I saw his study material for his particular plan he flies now. A lot of it is actually just learning button position and what the buttons do. Much like learning flight simulator controls on your PC. He created a mock cockpit in his office to sit in and just train on knowing where everything is. Now he was already coming from a highly automated aircraft, so that part was easy for him, just differences in planes and timing. As for manual flying, being in the Air Force, much of their training to maintain flight time was on smaller jets that required a lot more manual flight skills.Probably because it is a pretty good gig. My brother is a pilot and there are months where he only works about a week of the month. Plus benefits are pretty good. His family flies free as do my parents, albeit they have to fly standby, but usually that is not a problem outside of holidays.