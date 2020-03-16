PillageNBurn's FS Thread (computer, audio, fans etc)

Klipsch Quintet 3 satellite speakers: In excellent shape, barely used $150 shipped

2x8GB (16GB total) Samsung PC3L-12800S DDR3 SDRAM M471B1G73QH0-YK0 $45 shipped

Perfine LG v20 battery new in box: $15 shipped

Behringer EPQ2000 2000w rack-mountable amplifier (barely used): $250 shipped

Logitech G13 gamepad (never really used): $60 shipped

Custom Definitive BP7002 with upgraded speakers and sub - $700 local pickup only Atlanta, GA area

10pack of Sandisk Ultra Flair 16GB USB sticks $50 shipped (NOT coming from China)

Logitech z506 speakers with upgraded subwoofer using polk driver (missing analog hookups): $60 shipped

Cleaning out my garage so I'm putting a bunch of stuff up here for sale.Selling because having a family gets expensive - pics available upon request, heat in sig