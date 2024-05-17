Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2004
- Messages
- 18,665
Kill all the enemies and escape. Getting huge Manhunt/Saw vibes from what I've played so far - man, we really haven't had anything like this in a while.
Check out the combat demo:
https://titolovesyou.itch.io/pigface-combat-demo
There is a YT vid hyping this, but I'd recommend just jumping in if interested as the video kinda gives away much of the demo. I'm eager to see this fleshed out more as it's an interesting concept.
