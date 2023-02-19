Picking X670 seems to be a real hassle with neg reviews

I am looking at getting the 7950x (Im not a gamer and dont need the x3d variant),
Anyway, there are multiple boards that meet the future proof requirement, I would put the ASRock X670E Taichi at the top of the list because:
1) It has a PCI5 M.2 slot
2) It has a PCI5 slot for a future GPU
3) It supports USB 4
4) It has SPDIF output
The reviews of this (and other X670 boards are mixed at best. Complaints of slow boot times and not supporting anything over ram speeds of 6000. Its been a long time since I've built so a lot of this is just confusing. Any other recommendations for a future proof board? I'd like to get a GPU and CPU upgrade cycle out of this board. Primary use is content creation, streaming, video editing in DaVinci.
Anyway, there are multiple boards that meet the future proof requirement, I would put the ASRock X670E Taichi at the top of the list because:
1) It has a PCI5 M.2 slot
2) It has a PCI5 slot for a future GPU
3) It supports USB 4
4) It has SPDIF output
The reviews of this (and other X670 boards are mixed at best. Complaints of slow boot times and not supporting anything over ram speeds of 6000. Its been a long time since I've built so a lot of this is just confusing. Any other recommendations for a future proof board? I'd like to get a GPU and CPU upgrade cycle out of this board. Primary use is content creation, streaming, video editing in DaVinci.