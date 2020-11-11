Picked up Alienware 3420DW on sale at MC

So been wanting to get something newer, than my older Philips 40" 4k 60hz monitor I have been using since 2016 or so. It's a fine monitor, but kind of outdated in the specs, slow refresh rate, and colors not great, and get a lot of ghosting, even just in Windows. I did buy a used Acer Predator X34 Ultrawide display last month on FB Marketplace, got it for $300, it was an older Predator from few years ago, with OC refresh rate of 100hz the highest, and 5ms response time, but I wanted to see if Iike the 34" Ultrawide monitor, and I did and do like it, plus the 3440 x 1440 res is easier to game on compared to 3840 x 2160 as far as horsepower needed to run games at Ultra settings.



So I went to Microcenter and asked if they'd price match a deal I found online, through Techbargains, they said yes to $799 for this Alienware 34" 3420DW model. Brand new in the box for $799 isn't a bad price for this monitor? I know the LG 34" 850 model is better spec wise, but everywhere that thing is still $1,000, and the new Acer Predator coming next month looks great too, but that will be $1,100 or so. I saved a few hundred bucks getting the Alienware, hopefully it looks good in Doom Eternal and WoW Shadowlands???